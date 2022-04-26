Aylin Bayhan

Dior ocean-plastic and recycled nylon Parley Aqua shopper, £1,550

1/OFF button-back blazer, £337, and top-layer scarf, £213, both made from recycled designer garments

Everlane leather The Trainer sneakers with 54 per cent less virgin plastic and offset carbon emissions, £117

Bethany Williams deadstock-wool shirt, £590, harrods.com

Pangaia polycarbonate sunglasses, partially made from captured CO2, £430

Savannah Morrow Pima crochet knitted and hand-dyed cotton Jamaica Pima minidress, £349, net-a-porter.com

Banana Republic part-recycled cotton denim shorts, £70

Aeyde upcycled gold and brass earrings, £245

Rentrayage upcycled glass Nada Duele pitcher, $95

Ahluwalia deadstock cotton-mix Twice As Nice top, £340

Louis Vuitton Econyl recycled and regenerated nylon Balboa boots, £810

ELV Denim recycled vintage denim jeans, £315

Materieunite recycled cardboard and natural linoleum outdoor armchair with print by Adriano Attus, €390, pppattern.it

Ecoalf recycled and organic cotton View Tee T-shirt, £30.99, zalando.co.uk

Bite studios Ecovero viscose and recycled polyester dress, £320

Hermès silk-offcut Voitures Exquises Eclipse clip, £305

Gerbase vintage-cashmere Fitz jacket, €2,250

Oway ethically produced Nurturing marula oil drops, £34

Kimai x Alex Eagle recycled gold and lab-grown diamond Juno ring, £1,245

Chloe recycled mesh Nama sneakers, £575

Byredo resewn recycled down ByProduct 33 jacket, £630

