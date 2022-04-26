Sustainable spring style – in 21 pieces
Dior ocean-plastic and recycled nylon Parley Aqua shopper, £1,550
1/OFF button-back blazer, £337, and top-layer scarf, £213, both made from recycled designer garments
Everlane leather The Trainer sneakers with 54 per cent less virgin plastic and offset carbon emissions, £117
Bethany Williams deadstock-wool shirt, £590, harrods.com
Pangaia polycarbonate sunglasses, partially made from captured CO2, £430
Savannah Morrow Pima crochet knitted and hand-dyed cotton Jamaica Pima minidress, £349, net-a-porter.com
Banana Republic part-recycled cotton denim shorts, £70
Aeyde upcycled gold and brass earrings, £245
Rentrayage upcycled glass Nada Duele pitcher, $95
Ahluwalia deadstock cotton-mix Twice As Nice top, £340
Louis Vuitton Econyl recycled and regenerated nylon Balboa boots, £810
ELV Denim recycled vintage denim jeans, £315
Materieunite recycled cardboard and natural linoleum outdoor armchair with print by Adriano Attus, €390, pppattern.it
Ecoalf recycled and organic cotton View Tee T-shirt, £30.99, zalando.co.uk
Bite studios Ecovero viscose and recycled polyester dress, £320
Hermès silk-offcut Voitures Exquises Eclipse clip, £305
Gerbase vintage-cashmere Fitz jacket, €2,250
Oway ethically produced Nurturing marula oil drops, £34
Kimai x Alex Eagle recycled gold and lab-grown diamond Juno ring, £1,245
Chloe recycled mesh Nama sneakers, £575
Byredo resewn recycled down ByProduct 33 jacket, £630
