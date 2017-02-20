The presence of an Apple Store was once a good indicator of how aspirational a shopping centre was. But the bar has risen; visitors to London’s Brent Cross can now shop for Teslas as well as iPhones. For Hammerson, the centre’s owner, such upmarket positioning is part of the business model.

Having been resilient in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, retail sales in the UK are now stalling. They are increasingly driven by volume and not price — implying retailers’ margins are shrinking. That is a bad omen for a property group with half its assets in the country.

True, the slowdown had no visible effect on the company’s 2016 results, announced on Monday. Occupancy remains high, rents are still growing. But footfall and sales were down slightly. If such trends persist, that may at some point feed through into how many of its tenants renew their leases and at what rent levels. There are signs of this in France; actual rental income rose, but the estimated rental value — the theoretical rent roll if the entire estate were re-let today — fell slightly.

Hammerson thinks its upmarket tenants will be more resilient than mass market retailers. Prima facie evidence for this: its premium outlet business, which operates out-of-town retail villages specialising in cut-price designerwear. This now represents 17 per cent of gross asset value (up from 13 per cent in 2014). Net rental income grew three times as fast as at any of the other divisions. Capital returns — the increases in their estimated property value — were also ahead of any other part of the business. But the premium outlets are run through two joint ventures, neither of which is controlled by Hammerson. At some outlets the rents are based on turnover, creating an obvious downside risk.

Hammerson, which is relatively highly leveraged compared with peers, has a strong recent record and its shares have outperformed blue-chip rivals such as Land Securities and British Land which are more focused on offices. But they trade at a bigger discount to NAV than the market average. That is right, given the uncertainty.

