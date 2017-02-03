Apple takes step towards India iPhone production

Apple is inching towards its goal of opening stores in India after securing regional government approvals that could give it traction in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market — where it has only a 2 per cent share of sales.

Permissions to start iPhone assembly in India would see Apple bolster the government’s high-profile campaign to secure manufacturing investment, at a time when the US company has been lobbying in vain for permission to open retail stores in the country.

The US-based company on Thursday received approval from the government of Karnataka to have phones assembled in the south Indian state, although it remains locked in talks with New Delhi over the deal.

If it receives final clearance, the phones would be assembled at a factory in Bangalore, Karnataka’s capital city, which is home to much of India’s technology industry, according to a statement from the local information technology ministry.

Local media reports suggested the factory would be run by Wistron, a Taiwanese manufacturer that assembles Apple products in China.

“Apple’s intentions to manufacture in [Bangalore] will foster cutting edge technology ecosystem and supply chain development in the state, which are critical for India to compete globally,” said Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s IT minister.

New Delhi has been eager for Apple to begin assembly operations in India, which would buttress a drive by the government, known as “Make in India”, to encourage foreign investment in the country’s manufacturing sector.

But, in protracted talks with the government, Apple has maintained that it can do so only if offered concessions allowing it to avoid import duty on components, and an exemption on rules requiring it to source one-third of its parts from Indian suppliers. These rules have hamstrung Apple’s hopes of opening a branded retail store in India, leaving it largely dependent on online sales.

Operations are expected to begin in May or June if a deal can be struck with the central government over tax and trade conditions. Details of the scale of the operations remain unclear, with critics arguing that the assembly of iPhones from imported kits would not promote Indian manufacturing.

Apple has been targeting India as growth in smartphone sales in China and developed markets slows, but it has come up against the country’s stringent restrictions on foreign investment by retailers.

The company’s focus on India was underscored last May when Tim Cook, Apple chief executive, made his first visit to meet prime minister Narendra Modi, however no deal was struck.

Despite a push into midsized cities through distributors, Apple has been unable to open a single shop under its own brand. In China, where the majority of its supply chain is located, it has 40 stores.

Analysts say that even if it secures approvals, Apple could struggle to build sales in the cost-conscious Indian market, where competition between South Korea’s Samsung and Chinese manufacturers such as Lenovo, Xiaomi and Huawei have pushed down prices, and sales growth is erratic. The average smartphone in India costs $145, according to Navkendar Singh, analyst at IDC, the research house, compared with $400 for the average iPhone in India.

“The challenge of totally manufacturing in India is that the development of the whole ecosystem will take 3-5 years — China has a huge advantage in that area, even though they may be gradually losing the cost advantage they had,” said Mr Singh.

Apple sold 800,000 smartphones in India in the second quarter of last year, according to Strategy Analytics — a 35 per cent year-on-year fall, leaving it with market share of 2 per cent.