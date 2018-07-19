The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.
FT Money editor Claer Barrett and guests on what to do if you've been caught up in the train disruption. What are your rights - and what chance do you stand of getting money back if a cancelled train has caused you to miss a flight, or pay to travel by taxi?