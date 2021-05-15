Attract birds into your garden by hanging a feeder, grab some binoculars and observe nature in its own habitat. Whether you’re a seasoned watcher or casual curtain-twitcher, time taken to appreciate nature feeds our curiosity, calms the mind, and provides the perfect excuse to get out into the countryside for some fresh air.

The NL Pure binocular range – a more compact 32mm-lens version of the brand’s standard design – is its latest, and puts top-end optics and 10x magnification into a portable package that’s ideal for nature watching on the hoof. Impressive ergonomics mean they are very natural and easy to hold, and at just 640g they’re light enough to carry around your neck all day long. In terms of functionality, they offer an impressive 69-degree field of view with a crystal clear picture, plus being waterproof and very sturdy they’re built to last. £2,020, swarovskioptik.com

If you’re serious about your birding, and likely to be observing in more permanent locations, the weight of your scope is less of a worry, and this 2kg model will transform your experience. With adjustable magnification of 23x to 70x, it brings sufficient detail to spot wildlife even kilometres away, and with a whopping 95mm lens diameter, the field of view is huge with almost zero loss in image clarity. A 45-degree angled eyepiece brings comfort for extended viewing periods, and with both zoom and focus rings conveniently located on the body of the main scope, you won’t lose sight of moving wildlife. £3,230, birders-store.co.uk

The ultimate in portability at less than 10cm long and 112g in weight, have this truly trouser pocket-sized companion on hand for those opportune wildlife-spotting moments. With 8x magnification, it is powerful enough to correctly identify species, has a watertight rating to 5m, and its design has impeccable attention to detail, including the leather trim. £450, store.leica-camera.com

Often lauded as the ultimate field guide among birders (offering clear illustrations and detailed descriptions), slip this paperback into a large jacket pocket, or keep it in your car glove box for unexpected sightings. Alternatively, it’s available as an app for your smartphone, which has the added advantage of being able to play bird calls for accurate identification. £15.07, amazon.co.uk

Seed bird feeders will attract a wide variety of feathered friends to your garden, from blue tits through to songbirds such as robins and goldfinches. This quality six-station feeder is on the larger side (at 65cm in height) and won’t need refilling too often – plus it’s likely to be an instant hit with regular visitors. £21.99, birdfood.co.uk

The Lake District-based backpack specialist’s 32L is perfectly sized and specced for a day of nature watching. Designed in a recycled polyester and cotton mix that’s been impregnated with paraffin wax, it’s waterproof, highly durable and has a really nice texture and aesthetic. Quick-grab pockets for a bottle or waterproof shells are located on each side, and the compression strap allows you to stow a camera or tripod for your telescope. The main compartment – accessed via a simple drawstring cord opening, so there’s no noisy zipper to startle wildlife – can carry a water bladder and plenty of gear. £155, homeofmillican.com

Developed specifically with nature watching in mind, this relaxed-fit jacket is loaded with practical details such as nine roomy pockets for your gear (including zippered hand warmer pockets and two huge chest pouches large enough to hold maps or binoculars), as well as a fleece-lined collar and upper-arm vents. It is made from a soft, rustle-free two-layer Nikwax treated fabric, so it’s windproof, waterproof and highly breathable, and the waterproofing can be reapplied and repairs made with a needle and thread when required, ensuring it has a very long life. £350, paramo-clothing.com

This generously sized nesting and refuge site (at 65cm high and 21cm wide) has five zones that attract a variety of insects, from solitary bees to butterflies and ladybirds. Your visitors will, in turn, help pollinate and aid the broader health of your garden, while attracting yet more wildlife to watch. £29.99, birdfood.co.uk

This handmade bird box has an advanced HD video camera that livestreams all of the action from the nest (blue tits being the most likely candidates). Connect it to your home’s wifi network, and with built-in audio and night vision LEDs, prepare for the full experience direct to your smartphone or tablet. £179, green-feathers.co.uk

Another good option from the specialist, this 8x25 binocular will help you correctly identify birds or other animals, while also recording your spots. Take a photo with the device, then share with your smartphone or tablet for automatic identification of species. It’s all made possible by an integrated 13-megapixel camera and wifi hotspot, with the photos brilliantly interpreted by the very accurate Merlin Bird ID app. From £1,650, swarovskioptik.com

Once set up and mounted to a tree, this trail camera will capture high quality stills or videos both day and night. With 0.3-second trigger speed, any movement in its 100ft range will be captured in 24-megapixel clarity, which can be transferred onto your laptop via the SD memory card. Boasting a weatherproof housing and battery life of up to a year, you can almost forget about it once it’s in situ in your garden. £199, parkcameras.com