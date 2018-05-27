The launch of Italy’s new populist government was threatened by a high-stakes power struggle between Sergio Mattarella, the country’s president, and the leaders of the maverick coalition, over the appointment of Paolo Savona, a Eurosceptic economist, to be the next finance minister.

Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League, one of the two parties within striking distance of running Italy, warned at the weekend that Mr Mattarella would have to accept Mr Savona or the budding government might collapse even before it was sworn-in. “If it all blows up, there would be a huge fracture between the people and the halls of power,” Mr Salvini said.

The intense negotiations over Mr Savona came as Italy’s political crisis entered its 83rd day, the longest stretch the country has been without a government in its postwar history.

Mr Salvini was joined by Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and his coalition partner, in insisting on Mr Savona, putting further pressure on Mr Mattarella.

But the 76-year old president, who is constitutionally tasked with approving cabinet appointments, had not blinked as of Sunday afternoon, on the grounds that bringing Mr Savona to the helm of the finance ministry could seriously damage Italy’s position within the eurozone at a time when investors had already started selling the country’s debt.

Last week, Mr Mattarella handed a mandate to form a government to Giuseppe Conte, a 53-year old little known lawyer and academic, who stunningly emerged as the compromise candidate to run the new populist government after an agreement between Five Star and the League.

The mandate to Mr Conte, however, was provisional, in that it still depended on his ability to present a suitable list of ministers to Mr Mattarella, which on Sunday was in doubt.

Some officials expected a last-minute agreement to be reached, possibly splitting the finance ministry in two, but others were pessimistic. La Stampa, the Turin-based daily, reported that Mr Mattarella was already making plans for a technocratic transitional government to move to a new general election. Mr Conte was expected to meet Mr Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace on Sunday evening for a crucial meeting.

Meanwhile, critics of Mr Mattarella charged that he was undermining the democratic will by blocking Mr Savona’s appointment, even though past presidents have intervened in a similar way.

“It’s unacceptable that an Italian government does not have the freedom to appoint a minister that was not chosen by Brussels,” said Giorgia Meloni, the leader of another far-right party called Brothers of Italy.

Such attacks on Mr Mattarella’s presidential powers raised concerns that the new government — should it take office — was prepared to undermine the complex web of checks and balances on executive power that are core to the Italian political system.

Ivan Scalfarotto, a lawmaker from the centre-left Democratic party, said Five Star and the League were aiming for a “plebiscitary democracy” through the delegitimisation of key traditional institutions. “The project is to overcome liberal democracy, we have seen this before in Hungary. We simply cannot let it happen in Italy,” Mr Scalfarotto wrote on Twitter.

Mr Savona, who is 81, has a long record in the Italian banking and economic establishment, having worked at the Bank of Italy, the Italian finance ministry, and several banks.

But in recent years, in particular, he grew increasingly sceptical of Italy’s membership of the euro, saying a “plan B” needed to be worked up for an exit. His criticism of the single currency has also been laced with anti-German sentiment, exacerbating his position in the eyes of Mr Mattarella and many critics.

“Mattarella finds himself between a rock and a hard place,” said Francesco Galietti, an analyst at Policy Sonar, a political consultancy, in Rome. “If he sticks to his thumbs down vis-à-vis Paolo Savona, Salvini and Di Maio will ‘pull the plug’ and force new elections. In that scenario, the campaign would be fought entirely as the People v the Palazzo”, Mr Galietti added.