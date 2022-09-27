It’s back.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the FT Alphaville pub quiz is making a triumphant return to London.

We’ve booked a function room battle arena for the evening of Thursday October 13th. You, dear reader, are invited to attend and pit your wits against the question-setting sadism of the Alphaville team.

As you might expect, we’ll be keeping it pretty financial: think more cross currency basis charts, CFA exotica, recondite macro etc, and less ’80s pop culture trivia (though we can’t guarantee there won’t be any). There will also be a surprise guest host who is kindly flying in for the occasion, and perhaps some swag.

The winners will take home some enviable merchandise, as well as hefty bragging rights (especially if you manage to beat the FT’s own team).

Could you be crowned champion?*

Where: This year’s venue is the Cellar Bar at Tokenhouse, Moorgate — near the Bank of England in the heart of the Square Mile. It’s about a twenty-minute trip from Canary Wharf.

When: Sign-in will run from 6pm to 6:30pm.

To sign up: Email alphaville+pqldn22@ft.com. Teams of 2—5 people are welcome. For your entry to be complete, you must cc all team members, give the mobile number of the team captain, and state your team’s name. Space is limited because of the size of the venue — so don’t wait around to sign up. The entrance fee will be £5 on the door (equivalent to roughly $5 or €5 for any crisis tourists***).

Team names: Points will be awarded in advance of the quiz to the team with the best name (with FTAV acting as judges). If you want to stay anonymous, please don’t pick a name like “Andrew, Mark and Merv are: The Governators”.

*There is no crown**

**If you make crowns and want to donate a crown, please contact us.

*** By the time this is happening, the real entry cost may in fact be under $5 or €5.