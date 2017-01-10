DoJ charges UK-based currency traders in forex-rigging probe

British-based currency traders who dubbed themselves the “Cartel” were charged by US prosecutors on Tuesday as part of their investigation into manipulation of the $5.3tn-a-day foreign exchange market.

Chris Ashton, a former Barclays trader; Rohan Ramchandani, an ex-Citigroup trader; and Richard Usher, a former JPMorgan Chase trader, face charges over their alleged roles in a conspiracy to manipulate the price of US dollars and euros. A fourth member of the group, Matt Gardiner, formerly of UBS and Standard Chartered, has been co-operating with the DoJ.

The move follows last week’s guilty plea by a former Barclays trader to forex rigging. Jason Katz traded in different currencies to the “Cartel”, who generally stuck to major pairs. Two British traders at HSBC have already been charged by the DoJ over a separate strand of the forex probe.

“Whether a crime is committed on the street corner or in the corner office, no one gets a free pass simply because they were working for a corporation when they broke the law,” said deputy attorney-general Sally Yates. “Today’s indictment reiterates our commitment to holding individuals accountable for corporate misconduct.”

Bill Baer, principal deputy associate attorney-general, said: “We previously secured criminal convictions of the financial institutions involved in the misconduct. Today we seek to hold accountable the individuals who conspired on their behalf.”

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1m fine. The maximum fine may be increased to twice the gain derived from the crime or twice the loss suffered by victims if either amount is greater than $1m, the DoJ said.

The DoJ is said to be keen to press ahead with various investigations still on its books before the change in administration on January 20. Many senior staff at the DoJ will be replaced once Donald Trump becomes president.

The four traders dubbed themselves the “Cartel” and also the “Mafia” in chatroom messages that were at the heart of multi-bank civil settlements with US and UK authorities in 2014 and 2015. Some of the biggest banks in the world — including those where the four used to work — have paid a total of $10bn in fines as part of the scandal.

Jonathan Pickworth, a London-based lawyer for Mr Usher, said in a statement: “We are very disappointed that the DoJ has decided to indict Mr Usher. The UK authorities reviewed this matter very carefully and concluded there were no offences. We continue to believe Mr Usher did nothing wrong.”

Sara George, a barrister for Mr Ashton, said the UK’s Serious Fraud Office had closed its investigation into alleged forex-rigging.

“At all material times Chris Ashton worked in England for an English bank,” she said in a statement. “He complied fully with what he understood to be the legal and compliance requirements of an English bank. He was never given any legal advice, guidance or instruction by Barclays in relation to US law.”

Stephen Pollard, the lawyer acting for Mr Ramchandani, said the DoJ decision to seek to prosecute his client was “unacceptable”. “Mr Ramchandani’s conduct was already investigated for over 18 months by the SFO, and rejected for prosecution on the evidence. It is unacceptable for the American DoJ to bypass the SFO decision and seek to prosecute conduct undertaken on British soil by British citizens where the British regulators have confirmed there was no criminal offence.”

The chatroom brought together some of the most well-known forex traders at banks whose combined market power at times amounted to more than 40 per cent of global forex trading. Citi, Barclays and UBS are among the top five in currency trading, the largest financial market in the world. JPMorgan ranked number six in 2013.

Mr Ashton, a more junior trader, was only part of the group for seven months.

The DoJ will probably need to request extradition from the UK, unless the traders surrender voluntarily.

The decision by the SFO to drop its criminal investigation into alleged forex rigging, which also scrutinised the actions of the chatroom, could complicate matters.

The SFO’s statement last year when it shut its probe was open to interpretation. It said: “Whilst there were reasonable grounds to suspect the commission of offences involving serious or complex fraud a detailed review of the available evidence led us to the conclusion that the alleged conduct, even if proven and taken at its highest, would not meet the evidential test required to mount a prosecution for an offence.”

When weighing extradition to the US, a British judge would have to be convinced that the allegations amounted to a crime in the UK too under the doctrine of “dual criminality”.

Additional reporting by Catherine Belton and Katie Martin in London