K-Pop has never been more popular. However, a recent string of high profile controversies including a rape conviction and two suicides have sullied the image of the Korean cultural export. Edward White talks to Patricia Nilsson about what makes a K-Pop star, why the singers are under so much pressure, and what the industry means to the country’s economy.





Contributors: Edward White, Seoul correspondent and Patricia Nilsson, Media reporter. Producer: Persis Love









