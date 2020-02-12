Print this page

K-Pop has never been more popular. However, a recent string of high profile controversies including a rape conviction and two suicides have sullied the image of the Korean cultural export. Edward White talks to Patricia Nilsson about what makes a K-Pop star, why the singers are under so much pressure, and what the industry means to the country’s economy.


Contributors: Edward White, Seoul correspondent and Patricia Nilsson, Media reporter. Producer: Persis Love



