Increasing rents, bidding wars and queues to view properties – for 28-year-old Will, finding a place to live is proving very difficult. He moved out of his last flat because the landlord increased the rent, and has just two months to find his next place. Greg Tsuman, president-elect of Propertymark, a trade body for UK estate agents, offers insider tips on how prospective tenants can get ahead of the competition. He also explains why rental properties are in such low supply at the moment. Plus, presenter Claer Barrett gets a rundown of renters’ rights from Shelter policy manager Ruth Ehrlich – when can your landlord increase your rent and what can you do if you are served an eviction notice?

To listen to our previous episode about why it pays to check your credit score, click here: https://www.ft.com/content/3fb08997-b49f-4e14-b283-9abd1a648b1f

And here’s a free to read link for Claer’s FT column “Why shoInuld I let my landlord spy on my finances?” https://on.ft.com/3c1cq6f

And if you would like to get in touch with us about your experiences of renting property, please email us at money@FT.com or DM Claer on social media. She is @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love and Philippa Goodrich. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.