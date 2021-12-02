Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/79f693ec-50d9-42d0-94af-b8b5d9d8d931

The US-based Women’s Tennis Association says it will suspend its tournaments in China over Beijing’s handling of tennis star Peng Shuai and her sexual assault allegations; the rapid growth of multi-manager hedge funds has unleashed a fierce battle for talent and driven compensation for top traders sky-high; a local dispute in France over an offshore wind farm has spiralled into a polarising national election issue; and Iran’s historic city of Isfahan has been the site of big protests over a shortage of water.

WTA suspends tennis tournaments in China over Peng Shuai case

https://www.ft.com/content/c827fb41-e5fe-49cf-a31c-aa99b4a56d2e

Hedge funds wage pandemic battle for talent

https://www.ft.com/content/241505c0-daf8-4ea7-b727-b0ba774c00fa

France: the battle over wind power stirs up the election

https://www.ft.com/content/29cb5f2b-9b09-49bf-b306-c3a782191f6c

Iranian water protests a ‘wake-up call’ for regime

https://www.ft.com/content/1f484ccb-794c-4122-bd29-be15e75fe0bb

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.