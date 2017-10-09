Fragile coalition exposes Dutch dangers for EU’s visionaries 

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

It has taken 207 days for the Netherlands to find a government.

Mark Rutte, acting prime minister in the eurozone’s fifth-largest economy, is putting the final touches on the country’s first four-party coalition government since the 1970s. Expected to be formalised tomorrow, the coalition will include Mr Rutte’s centre-right VVD party, the Dutch Liberal Democrats (D66), and conservative Christian Democratic (CDA) and Christian Union (CU) parties.

Plenty has happened since the Dutch cast their votes in a March election that kicked off a packed electoral year in the eurozone. In pitting establishment parties against Geert Wilders’ Eurosceptic PVV, the Netherlands became the electoral weathervane for Europe’s attitude towards immigrants, the euro and “ever closer union”.

We know how that ended. Mr Wilders failed to top the parliamentary heights his party reached in 2010. Two months later his French ally Marine Le Pen made a strong showing in France’s presidential run-off but lost out comfortably to a pro-EU candidate. Germany’s AfD will enter the Bundestag as the third largest party this month but is unlikely to hold the mantle of official opposition. Centre-left parties in all three countries suffered historic defeats.

The populists may have been kept at bay but Dutch dangers remain. Like France and Germany, the Netherlands will have a significant bloc of virulently Eurosceptic and mildly anti-EU MPs in its parliament. Parties that are hostile to the EU now hold 63 seats, up from 51 in the 150-seat parliament.

Europe is also uneasy territory for a four-party coalition with a fragile one-seat majority. D66 will be the only avowedly pro-EU force in the new government. Mr Rutte’s VVD is ambivalent at best about deepening integration, while the CU was campaigning to break up the eurozone along north/south lines five years ago.

Domestic dynamics will matter in a fiscally hawkish country that has sometimes taken harder positions on eurozone reform and bailouts than Germany. It is also a reminder — as the Brussels conversation moves from crisis to consolidation — that Angela Merkel will need the backing of Berlin’s traditional northern allies for any Franco-German push on the euro.

To paraphrase Mr Rutte, as far as the Dutch are concerned, those speaking of grand European “visions” might still be better off seeing a doctor.

Email: mehreen.khan@ft.com

Twitter: @mehreenkhn

Sign up here to receive the free Brussels Briefing in your inbox every morning



Chart du jour: Dutch economy doesn’t need a government

Governments are overrated.

In the seven months the Netherlands has been without a working government, the economy has been on a tear, recording its best growth rates since the start of the euro. Year on year GDP growth surged to 3.3 per cent in the three months to the end of June — the best performance of the bloc’s biggest economies. The Netherlands is firing on all cylinders, with growth supported by trade, investment and domestic consumption.

What we’re reading in Europe

Schäublexit “I got on my colleagues’ nerves” — a characteristically frank admission by Wolfgang Schäuble, the veteran of eurozone financial policymaking, who will depart the European stage at his last eurogroup meeting on Monday.

In a wide-ranging interview with the FT, Mr Schäuble takes a pot-shot at the Brits, warns of a frothy looking financial sector and insists “austerity” is an Anglo-Saxon myth:

Strictly speaking, austerity is the Anglo-Saxon way of describing a solid financial policy, which doesn’t necessarily see more or higher deficits as a good thing.

The fiercely pro-European Mr Schäuble will become speaker of the Bundestag later this month having been the only euro-area finance minister whose tenure spanned the entire crisis period. On departing, he is hopeful history will look kindly on him (read the full transcript here):

I was very pleased when it was announced that I had decided to move to another job, that this Portuguese newspaper wrote something along the lines: “Wolfgang, we forgive you, please stay.” It was rather touching.

Spain out on the streets Barcelona saw mass anti-independence demonstrations on Sunday, with thousands taking to the streets of the Catalan capital to call for the continued unity of the Spanish state. Estimates of the number of people taking part ranged from 350,000 to 930,000.

People with Spanish and Catalan flags gather for a rally in Barcelona on Sunday in support of Spanish unity © EPA

It came as Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy told El País he would not negotiate with the separatist Catalan government under conditions of “blackmail”, repeating a threat to take away the region’s autonomy after any unilateral declaration of independence.

Writing in the FT today, Wolfgang Munchau says a chaotic Catalan secession would be an “economic suicide mission” with consequences far worse than Brexit:

The border between Spain and Catalonia would become a heavily guarded external border of the EU and the Schengen zone of passport-free travel. Catalans would have to apply for visas if they wanted to travel to Spain or the EU. As a non-member of the World Trade Organization, Catalonia would have no automatic right to reduced WTO tariffs. What would make Catalan independence much worse than the most extreme version of Brexit would be the region’s immediate forced exit from the eurozone. Catalexit would constitute a dramatic sudden return of the eurozone crisis. The banking system in one of the world’s wealthiest regions could collapse.

Surprise visit EU competition regulators have carried out raids on Polish and Dutch banking groups as Brussels moved against traditional lenders that are blocking fintech companies from access to customer information. The “unannounced inspections” come ahead of new EU laws which will force banks to provide customer details to non-banks such as Amazon and Facebook next year.

NPL headache Italy is on another collision course with authorities at the European Central Bank which are pushing for tougher rules to tackle almost €1tn-worth of non-performing loans in Europe’s banking system that will disproportionately impact the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

German immigration pact Angela Merkel's CDU and her Bavarian sister party, the CSU, have struck a truce over the divisive issue of immigrant caps. Bild Zeitung reports the deal involves a 200,000 maximum immigration limit for annual humanitarian protection (it’s a complicated calculation). Note this is a target, rather than a cap, which Ms Merkel has long argued is unlawful.

Brexitland

Ball in your court Theresa May is to indicate today that she will yield no more ground as she awaits signs of compromise from the EU side. The fifth round of Brexit talks, which begin on Monday, looks like it will be a pared-down, three-day affair (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday).

Cabinet ructions The nest of singing birds appears as harmonious and united as ever. After Mrs May hinted that she may be ready to move foreign secretary Boris Johnson in a cabinet reshuffle, some Brexiters are calling for her to sack chancellor Philip Hammond instead for making Brexit “difficult”.

Euro clearing The battle for one of London’s most important financial businesses continues. Deutsche Börse is changing the way it shares profits among members to give investment banks more of a financial incentive to use the German exchange’s clearing house.

Email: mehreen.khan@ft.com

Twitter: @mehreenkhn

Sign up here to receive the free Brussels Briefing in your inbox every morning

