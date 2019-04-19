An influential shareholder advisory group has sided with Barclays in its battle with an activist investor ahead of a showdown at the bank’s annual meeting next month.

Institutional Shareholder Services, a proxy adviser, said Edward Bramson, the activist investor, had “not presented a sufficiently compelling case” in his campaign to convince other investors to vote him on to the Barclays board at its annual meeting on May 2.

Mr Bramson has build up a 5.5 per stake in Barclays via his Sherborne Investors vehicle and is pushing for the UK-based lender to scale back its underperforming investment bank in an attempt to boost overall returns.

Those demands have put him at odds with Jes Staley, Barclays’ chief executive, who has pledged to protect Britain’s last remaining global investment bank from further cuts.

ISS is one of the largest shareholders advisory groups and tends to hold sway over roughly 20 per cent of votes, meaning its recommendations can often prove decisive in proxy battles.

The proxy adviser said Mr Bramson had not provided enough detail on his alternative strategy for the bank.

“The dissident campaign — which is built on a brief investor letter disclosed a few weeks before the annual meeting — falls short of what can reasonably be expected from a shareholder trying to address issues at a £28bn systemically important bank,” ISS wrote in a note sent to its clients on Friday.

ISS said Nigel Higgins, Barclays’ incoming chairman, “seems acutely aware of investor discomfort with past performance” and counselled shareholders to give him more time to address the bank’s issues.

“In light of the board’s apparent cognisance of the issues outlined by [Mr Bramson] . . . the dissident has not presented a sufficiently compelling cases that additional change is warranted at this time,” ISS added.

ISS is the second influential shareholder group to recommend that investors vote against Mr Bramson next month.

Last week, Glass Lewis, another proxy adviser, said investors should vote against Mr Bramson at the annual meeting, citing the activist’s “questionable share ownership framework” as one of the reasons for its recommendation.

As the Financial Times revealed in February, Mr Bramson funded the majority of his stake in Barclays with a $1.4bn loan from Bank of America under a complex arrangement that had angered other large shareholders.

“While [Mr Bramson’s] current campaign should serve as something of a clarion call for management . . . we ultimately believe support for [his] proposal would entail considerably greater risk and uncertainty,” Glass Lewis wrote to its clients.