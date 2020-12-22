Global markets slipped on Monday after a new strain of coronavirus swept through parts of the UK

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global stock markets slipped and the price of oil declined on fears over the new strain of coronavirus sweeping through parts of Britain. The FT’s science editor, Clive Cookson, explains what scientists know about the strain and how it will affect efforts to beat the pandemic. Plus, SoftBank has filed to raise up to $604m from investors for its first blank-cheque listing, and upscale sportswear company Lululemon is making a push into overseas markets.





Global stocks slip as new Covid strain unsettles investors

https://www.ft.com/content/58ce50e1-fb49-4743-8f82-0a7a5ff1e896





What we know about the new coronavirus strain

https://www.ft.com/content/a8cf7f88-7bfc-46c5-bb25-a914266f0377





SoftBank launches Spac, says it may buy one of its own investments

ft.com/content/65fd4a73-f277-415f-83b5-a3a68a5d4e27





Lululemon plans overseas expansion as yogawear booms

ft.com/content/c3ae04c5-ea00-452b-a33f-6a02adb5ca34?

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.