Data analytics company, Palantir, shines in its first quarterly earnings since going public
Data analytics company, Palantir, beat Wall Street forecasts in its first quarterly earnings since going public, the US Senate is preparing to vote on Judy Shelton, Donald Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve board, and Poland’s prime minister warns that his country’s parliament could shoot down the EU’s next seven-year budget. Plus, the FT’s Nordic and Baltic correspondent, Richard Milne, explains why Denmark is backtracking on its order to kill millions of mink.
Palantir sales growth cheers Wall Street in debut earnings
https://www.ft.com/content/9fdbf565-8be3-4972-8f8f-4cad3dda5101
Senate prepares to vote on Trump’s Fed board nominee Judy Shelton
https://www.ft.com/content/4c146684-b364-4966-849a-acfcd7bd9ded
Poland threatens EU budget over linking funding to rule of law
https://www.ft.com/content/d8dfda2c-a811-4749-9bf2-3a0dde626fed?
Denmark’s mink farmers count cost of botched cull
ft.com/content/9e518316-6422-41f3-8873-8a75754b2eef?
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published