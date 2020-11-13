Data analytics company, Palantir, shines in its first quarterly earnings since going public

Data analytics company, Palantir, beat Wall Street forecasts in its first quarterly earnings since going public, the US Senate is preparing to vote on Judy Shelton, Donald Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve board, and Poland’s prime minister warns that his country’s parliament could shoot down the EU’s next seven-year budget. Plus, the FT’s Nordic and Baltic correspondent, Richard Milne, explains why Denmark is backtracking on its order to kill millions of mink.





