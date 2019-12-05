Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Former World Bank president Robert Zoellick delivers a public rebuke of Donald Trump’s China policy, Boris Johnson vows not to involve Huawei in Britain’s 5G telecommunications networks if it compromises the country’s ability to work with security allies and the owners of the New York Mets are in talks to sell up to 80 per cent of the baseball club to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen. Plus, Saudi Arabia is pushing Opec to announce a deeper oil production cut.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.