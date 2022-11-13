Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Disease dilemmas

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

UK lags behind comparable countries in cancer survival rates, study finds

  • Discuss how climate change is affecting the health of people worldwide

  • Describe how climatic changes amplify existing threats to food and water security, built infrastructure, essential services and livelihoods

  • Explain how climate change is affecting the transmission of many infectious diseases that are a public health concern

  • Suggest reasons why climate-related extreme events change are causing additional healthcare costs, reduced labour productivity and economic losses

Laura-Beth Sproule, Gordonstoun

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments

Follow the topics in this article