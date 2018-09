Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK Biobank, the world’s most comprehensive set of human health data, is providing a vital resource for global scientific and medical research. Darren Dodd talks to Clare Elwell, professor of medical physics at University College London, Cathy Sudlow, chief scientist at the UK Biobank and Clive Cookson, FT science editor, about how it came about.