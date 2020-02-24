Print this page

As the world’s population ages, the need for urban design to serve the elderly is becoming ever more important. Providing areas where communities can meet and spend time together is crucial to a city. In Singapore, a new building called the Kampung Admiralty has been built to address exactly that. In this episode, the FT’s Stefania Palma talks to Darren Dodd about the residents living there and how the complex is different to a nursing home. 


This podcast is supported by Novo Nordisk. To read more FT health coverage, visit FT.com/reports

