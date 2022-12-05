EU and US officials meet today to discuss the effect Washington’s green subsidies plan is having on Europe and Opec is standing pat as the cartel awaits a price cap on Russian oil to go into effect. Plus, the FT’s Katie Martin explains how fund managers are struggling in the new era of higher interest rates.

Von der Leyen promises EU help for companies lured by US green subsidies

Opec+ says ready to adjust oil output as Russia embargo looms

A year of pain: investors struggle in a new era of higher rates

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

