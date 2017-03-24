Labour scores record win in City of London election

Labour has scored a record result in elections in the City of London in spite of the opposition party’s poor standing at national level.

The party’s candidates won five seats on Thursday, expanding its influence in a jurisdiction that includes the Bank of England, St Paul’s Cathedral and many big financial firms.

Labour began fielding candidates after the financial crisis in 2009 and gained a toehold by winning one council seat in a by-election in 2014.

This time it fielded eight candidates campaigning on issues such as increasing the stock of affordable housing and improving air quality. There are 100 council seats in total, representing 25 wards, six of which were uncontested.

Richard Crossan, one of Labour’s winning candidates, said after the votes were tallied: “For the small but spirited Labour party here in the Square Mile, this is a very special day indeed.”

In joining the City of London Corporation, Mr Crossan and the other elected councillors become part of the oldest local authority in Britain, which dates back to the medieval period and retains an archaic structure and electoral system.

Historically, candidates have run as independents, though there is no rule barring those with a party affiliation. Labour was the only political party to field candidates on Thursday.

The Liberal Democrats said: “That’s always been the convention, and we’ve abided by the convention.”

Peter Kenyon, who ran Labour’s campaign, said there were no plans to form an opposition group in the council in the conventional sense. The successful candidates were not affiliated with the hard left that characterised the party under Jeremy Corbyn, he said.

“This is entirely a local initiative by Labour party members living in the City of London,” he said.

However, many question the entry of party politics, particularly with the City’s future at a critical juncture ahead of Brexit. “There is a desire to avoid being seen as partisan,” said one former councillor.

The corporation said: “Candidates may represent a political party if they wish, however the vast majority [are] independent.”

About 450,000 people work in the City on weekdays but fewer than 10,000 people live there. City workers are allowed to take part in the ballot, which is held once every four years.

Private businesses are given a number of votes based on a scale ranging from one to 79, depending on how many people they employ.

In 21 of the 25 wards, business votes outnumber those of residents, and in one ward there is not a single residential voter. The system has attracted complaints that votes from businesses outweigh those from residents.

Dan Firth, director of the We Can Win campaign that encourages locals to vote said: “People are cynical about politics at the moment and we need to reinvigorate democracy from the grassroots.”

Early figures indicate those efforts have paid off. Average turnout across the wards on Thursday was 39 per cent compared with 24 per cent at the 2013 election.