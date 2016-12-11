Republican tax plans cloud interest outlook ahead of Fed meeting

Republican tax-cutting ambitions cast a cloud of uncertainty over the US interest rate outlook just as the Federal Reserve prepares to restart its rate-lifting campaign after a year-long hiatus.

The Fed on Wednesday is likely to raise rates a second time following its upward move in December 2015, as the US hovers at or near full employment and inflation edges slightly higher than the central bank expected a year ago.

The market’s focus will, however, be squarely on the central bank’s outlook for borrowing costs in 2017 and beyond, with many investors betting that policymakers will step up the pace of rate increases.

This is because Donald Trump and House Republicans have been pledging to slash taxes, which could lift growth and the budget deficit — prompting the Fed to act to rein in any inflationary pressures.

Top Fed officials do not, however, want to jump to premature conclusions about the implications of Republicans’ plans. Janet Yellen told Congress last month that it is too early to assess the possible impact of future tax and spending plans, and she is likely on Wednesday to stick to her message that rates will rise only gradually.

“I think the Fed will remain cautious, especially initially, until the details of what exactly will pass in Congress are known,” said economist Roberto Perli of Cornerstone Macro. “I think two rate hikes in 2017 remain a good base case, considering that it will probably be the summer before Congress approves an economic package and such package is likely to start taking effect late in the year. Depending on the specifics of what passes, three or four rate hikes in 2018 are plausible.”

Interpreting Fed interest-rate forecasts issued after the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on Wednesday will be harder than usual because of uncertainty over whether some policymakers are factoring in the prospects of a fiscal boost as they submit projections for official borrowing costs.

After a succession of downgrades to Fed interest-rate forecasts, the so-called dot plot that emerges on Wednesday could prove less dovish than in recent meetings, some analysts say.

Traders have already abandoned their previous assumptions that the Fed will fail to deliver on its ultra-gradual rate-raising plans because of disappointing growth.

Joseph Gagnon, a former Fed official now at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said: “Clearly the markets are expecting some kind of fiscal stimulus and that has been pushing long term bond yields up and pushing the dollar up — and I am sure many of them expect that in the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee].

“But the question is, would they condition policy or even their policy forecast on that until it happens? I suspect many of them will not want to do that yet.”

The shape of the fiscal package that emerges next year is far from clear. While the president-elect’s plans would add an estimated $7.2tn to the national debt over 10 years, House Republicans’ tax plans would add $3tn, according to the Tax Policy Center.

Analysis from Goldman Sachs last week argued that the impact from fiscal changes on the economy may take some time to materialise, lifting growth by about 0.4 or 0.5 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2017, by their estimates.

Adding to the complex calculations facing Fed forecasters are protectionist proposals from Mr Trump, which could, if pursued aggressively, drive up domestic prices while hampering growth; as well as Republican pledges to slash regulation and to reform corporate taxes, which might on the other hand lift potential output.

“There are a lot of moving parts as we move from a Democratic president to a Republican president — particularly a Republican president with a Republican Congress,” said Donald Kohn, a former vice-chair of the Fed now at Brookings. “Lots of different types of policies could change.”

Testifying before Congress last month, Ms Yellen stressed that the Fed was not going to make quick assumptions about the economic implications of the election and policy proposals in the pipeline in the White House and Congress. “We will be watching the decisions that Congress makes and updating our economic outlook as the policy outlook becomes clearer,” she told the Joint Economic Committee.

Ms Yellen emphasised that she did not worry that the Fed was running the risk of “falling behind the curve” by leaving rates too low for too long, suggesting she does not want to portray an overly hawkish message to markets. “Gradual increases in the federal funds rate will likely be sufficient to get to a neutral policy stance over the next few years,” she said.

Further complicating the Fed’s deliberations are the clashing implications of the market gyrations that have followed Mr Trump’s election victory. According to Oxford Economics, the rise in the 10-year treasury yield since the election has an impact on gross domestic product growth equivalent to a quarter-point rate increase by the Fed. The trade-weighted dollar’s 3.5 per cent appreciation since November 8 has also tightened financial conditions, as well as making it harder for Mr Trump to achieve his much-brandished ambition of reducing the US trade deficit.

On the other hand, a number of market factors have offset this recent financial tightening, including the record-breaking highs set by the stock market, as well as narrower corporate spreads.

“If bonds continue their sell-off over the coming weeks or months, it would destabilise equity markets, spur further gains in the dollar, and likely dampen business confidence — restricting financial conditions, constraining growth and likely sidelining the Fed,” wrote Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics in a research note.

The Fed’s rate rise at the end of 2015 was followed by a period of market volatility that helped derail forecasts for a number of rate increases over the course of the year. The Fed started 2016 forecasting a median of four rate rises; it now appears set to deliver just one.

For the time being, the US economy has continued to perform robustly, helping to justify Wednesday’s likely rate increase. The University of Michigan’s index of consumer confidence jumped to its highest level since January 2015 this month as respondents said they expect the economy and labour market to strengthen in the coming year.

The jobs market has been particularly buoyant, as steady hiring drives the unemployment rate to just 4.6 per cent as of November — below Fed policymakers’ median estimate of its long-run rate.

Whereas the Fed held rates unchanged over the course of the summer and autumn because policymakers thought there was more scope for the strong labour market to pull workers into the labour force, officials think this process is closer to running its course.

This adds to arguments for the Fed to restart the very gradual upward march of interest rates, and to project a continued tightening of policy in the coming years.

“The developments in the economy, as well as the potential for fiscal policy, support the notion that the dots [in the Fed’s interest rate forecasts] probably wouldn’t be revised down significantly this time,” said Mr Kohn.

If the Fed moves on Wednesday, “it does tell us that the Fed is moving ever-closer to achieving its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices”.