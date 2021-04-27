Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US will share up to 60m doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine with other countries, and Total has declared force majeure on its multibillion-dollar LNG development in Mozambique. Plus, the FT’s consumer industries reporter, Patricia Nilsson, talks about the celebrity and sex worker subscription site, OnlyFans, which has exploded in popularity over the past year.





This episode features the song “Savage” by Meghan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé. The song is licensed to 300 Entertainment.





US plans to share 60m doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine

https://www.ft.com/content/db461dd7-b132-4f08-a94e-b23a6764bdb3





Total declares force majeure on $20bn LNG project in Mozambique

https://www.ft.com/content/841a63a7-e89a-45c8-b6b3-22b50e59b14c





OnlyFans feels the lockdown love as transactions hit £1.7bn

https://www.ft.com/content/6d4562f8-166f-4a89-a3cb-db97123a6cf0





Asahi shifts to no-alcohol beer after $20bn M&A splurge

https://www.ft.com/content/abe2c9cb-c573-41bd-8ac1-42cf653fb3e5?

