The US will share up to 60m doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine with other countries, and Total has declared force majeure on its multibillion-dollar LNG development in Mozambique. Plus, the FT’s consumer industries reporter, Patricia Nilsson, talks about the celebrity and sex worker subscription site, OnlyFans, which has exploded in popularity over the past year. 


US plans to share 60m doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine

Total declares force majeure on $20bn LNG project in Mozambique

OnlyFans feels the lockdown love as transactions hit £1.7bn

Asahi shifts to no-alcohol beer after $20bn M&A splurge

