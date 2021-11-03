The biggest laugh comes when an effigy of Boris Johnson is being winched across to the ship and the line breaks, plunging him into the sea. It is good to know that, 140 years after Gilbert and Sullivan conceived HMS Pinafore, an English audience still gets a kick out of a light opera that lampoons the high and mighty.

The target of Gilbert’s wit was the appointment of unqualified people to positions of responsibility, represented here by a First Lord of the Admiralty who has never been to sea. The choice for a production today is whether to update the satire (surely plenty of candidates in politics at the moment) or play the piece straight.

Following a delightfully imaginative Iolanthe in 2018, English National Opera has plumped for the same director, Cal McCrystal. He sticks closer to tradition this time, with a Victorian naval setting, but peps up the comedy in pantomime style. The extra jokes would be welcome if they were all funny (the tone varies wildly — try the one about “the poop deck”) and the visual gags never pause for breath. The extra who stumbles about as a bent-over old lady needs to be told to walk the plank, but Rufus Bateman, tap-dancing cabin boy, is a young star in the making.

This ship looks so much like HMS Victory that one half expects Nelson to walk on. Instead, we get TV comedian Les Dennis, who needs to project more strongly as Sir Joseph Porter if he is to cut the mustard. John Savournin’s Captain Corcoran shows how it should be done. There is a nicely sung duo of young lovers, Alexandra Oomens and Elgan Llŷr Thomas, and a sturdy showing in the ranks from Henry Waddington and Marcus Farnsworth. Everything is shipshape in this slick, professional show. It is just not as good as the Iolanthe had led one to hope.

★★★☆☆

To December 11, eno.org

Lisette Oropesa and Liparit Avetisyan in ‘La traviata’ © Tristram Kenton

The Royal Opera is banking on its 1994 production of Verdi’s La traviata to keep bringing in the crowds. Performances run between now and mid-April with six different sopranos, which may explain why this well-worn show seemed particularly well rehearsed on the opening night.

Much remains as before, but sparks started to fly when Lisette Oropesa’s Violetta faced up to Christian Gerhaher’s Giorgio Germont, the scene that Verdi regarded as the heart of the drama. Although Oropesa does not offer much in the way of vulnerability or warmth in her singing, she makes a compelling Violetta, focused, charismatic, intense, and vocally in command of every aspect of this multi-faceted role.

Gerhaher is as far from a true Verdi baritone as one could imagine, not much lyrical line, often fussing the music, sometimes barking, and yet the character emerges in complex, three-dimensional detail, a man at once aggressive and full of doubts. With Liparit Avetisyan as a rather stiff but attractively sung Alfredo, and Antonello Manacorda firmly in control as conductor, this first cast for La traviata delivered the goods.

It was heartening to see full houses and so much enthusiasm at both performances. It looks as if audiences really are coming back.

★★★★☆

To April 18, roh.org.uk