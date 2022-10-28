The best kit for winter runners
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Style news every morning.
Balenciaga poly-mix stretch sports bra, £395, net-a-porter.com
Garmin Forerunner 255 watch, £299.99
Apace Vision LED safety lights, £18, amazon.co.uk
Brooks recycled mesh Ghost 14 trainers, £130
Zegna technical-fabric jacquard T-shirt, £385
District Vision shell-panelled Polartec High Loft fleece Joey neck warmer, £40, thread.com
Fendi poly-mix Karligraphy leggings, £395
The inspiration: a poster for the men’s 100m at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics
Herno Gore-Tex two-layer Laminar jacket, £417
Mugler x Wolford tulle Flock shaping bra, £215
Falke lyocell TK5 trekking socks, £21
The North Face recycled stretch-jersey logo-print Etip gloves, £35, mrporter.com
Abysse recycled nylon Oki top, $115
Fussy Wavy Days natural deodorant, £13 for 40g
On mesh-panelled recycled shell Trail Breaker top, £160, mrporter.com
Outdoor Voices recycled stretch-mesh shorts, £40, net-a-porter.com
Dynafit flexible flask, 500ml, €17
Nike Neoprene Lean arm band, £18.95
Public Serv-ce recycled and organic cotton sweatshirt, £220
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, £279.95
Salomon mesh XT-6 trainers, £235, ssense.com
Valstar cashmere ribbed beanie, €250
Satisfy TechSilk 5 shorts, £136, lyst.co.uk
Casall bamboo foam roller, $49.90
Proviz mesh Classic running vest, £19.99
Bala 1lb ankle/wrist bangle weights, £49.99, yogamatters.com