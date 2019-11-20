Print this page

Boris Johnson narrowly beats rival Jeremy Corbyn in a high-stakes televised duel,Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a current White House official, testifies that Donald Trump made an ‘improper” demand in a July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president, and the US National Transportation Safety Board says the main cause of a fatal accident involving a self-driving Uber was the back-up driver’s “failure” to monitor the road. Plus, the FT’s Anna Gross breaks down why the Brazilian president’s decision to allow sugarcane cultivation has become another roadblock in the way for a landmark trade deal between the EU and South America.

