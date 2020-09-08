The FT’s Gillian Tett and Hannah Kuchler look at how Covid-19 changed the world in six months

It has been about six months since coronavirus shook the west. We’ll talk to the FT’s Gillian Tett and Hannah Kuchler about how the pandemic has changed the global economy and the medical industry community in such a short amount of time.

