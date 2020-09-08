Print this page

Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The FT’s Gillian Tett and Hannah Kuchler look at how Covid-19 changed the world in six months

It has been about six months since coronavirus shook the west. We’ll talk to the FT’s Gillian Tett and Hannah Kuchler about how the pandemic has changed the global economy and the medical industry community in such a short amount of time. 


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast