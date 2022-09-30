All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which song, which also got to number one in the charts, was named the best single of 1981 by NME, Melody Maker and Sounds — the three leading music weeklies at the time? What’s the fifth of the Ten Commandments — and the first to be about how to treat other human beings? Which poet died in St Vincent’s hospital, New York in November 1953, aged 39? What’s the full name of the American university known as MIT? What word was originally the name of the area of Venice where Jews were forced to live? Since 1154, who’s the only English king not to share his regnal name with any other? Which country officially changed its name from Siam in 1939? The Stirling prize is Britain’s most prestigious award for what? What’s the world’s heaviest land mammal after the three species of elephant? According to the 2021 figures, what’s Britain’s bestselling brand of butter after Lurpak?

Click here for the answers