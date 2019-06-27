Boeing faces another setback in its attempt to get the 737 Max back in the air, activist investor Carl Icahn is preparing a campaign to oust four of Occidental Petroleum’s board members and private equity deal-making hits its highest level since the lead-up to the global financial crisis. Plus, the FT’s corporate finance and deals editor, Arash Massoudi, explains what led to AbbVie’s $63bn acquisition of Botox-maker Allergan.For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
