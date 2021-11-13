This week we examine the row about outside interests for British MPs. Is it acceptable to be earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a year on top of their parliamentary work? And do voters care? Chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley will analyse the situation with political correspondent Laura Hughes.

Plus, we look at the very odd case of the 92 hereditary peers in the House of Lords - the last vestiges of aristocracy in our politics. How do they still exist and will their time ever come to an end? Political editor George Parker will take us into this slightly mad world - along with special guest Catherine Haddon from the Institute for Government think tank.





Audio source: BBC





Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.





