Among centrists who have watched with horror the rise of nativist, populist political forces bent on tearing down the multilateral liberal order, there is a debate about how best to understand the aggressiveness of the insurgent groups. This barely contained anger is directed atnational and international elites, at the very idea of common rules that bind the nation state, at foreigners, minorities, “experts”, urban tastes and modern values such as gender equality and tolerance for non-traditional sexualities and lifestyles.

Is this wellspring of frustration at bottom a cultural phenomenon, a backlash that was bound to come from those with traditional values against the west’s long social liberalisation? Or is it an economic one, triggered by the chronic stagnation for part of the west’s white working class and the acute crisis brought on by the global financial collapse?

It is a bit of an ill-posed question. Both forces can be at work in parallel with similar effects. And more interestingly, because cultural and economic forces can obviously interact.

In a recent lecture, Raghuram Rajan thoughtfully tells one such story of combining forces. Trade liberalisation harmed certain groups in rich countries in a particularly concentrated way leading to social as well as economic breakdown. The financial crisis fuelled an insurrection against governing elites, leading to support for those promising to knock them down to size in the name of “the people”. Finally, this insurrection has turned out to be nativist and xenophobic or racist because relative inequality matters, and the group that sees its standing slip fears falling behind the ones that have always been behind them. In short, an economic shock playing into cultural prejudice.

While the reality is of course complex, it’s essential to try to disentangle the specific causal roles and the relative causal importance of economics and culture. Partly for the simple reason of understanding better what is happening; as I have discussed before, the division over this is a mini-culture war in its own right. But most importantly, because it determines what policies are appropriate to address the rising polarisation of our societies.

There is no shortage of studies identifying the characteristics of those who support the populist insurgencies, at individual and/or aggregate levels (typically of voting districts or sub-national regions). We have covered many of them here in Free Lunch — for the Trump vote in the US as well as the UK’s Brexit vote and populist support across Europe. One strong pattern is that older and less-educated voters are more likely to support the populists.

Age and education could of course reflect both cultural values and economic fortunes. One of the strongest arguments for the primacy of a cultural explanation comes from political scientists Ronald Inglehart and Pippa Norris. Their research (the Chicago Policy Review has a summary; the full paper is here) measures the association between support for populist parties across European subnational regions with a set a of economic and cultural characteristics. It finds that economic factors do not fit the electoral data as well as cultural ones. For example, the greatest support does not come from the poorest but from what Marxists would call the petty bourgeoisie, such as small business owners.

One should be cautious about drawing strong conclusions from such research. Methodological choices make a big difference. Associating levels of populist support with levels of economic conditions, in particular, cannot by itself invalidate an economic explanation, because the economic mechanism can express itself in the changes of one or the other variable.

In the US, for example, the highest level of Trump support was not in the lowest income groups — but the biggest swing towards Trump was measured there (as well as in counties with higher unemployment, slower job growth and lower earnings). And a recent paper from the Brookings Institution finds that in Europe the change in unemployment, and not the level, is correlated with populist voter support.

Empirical research also needs to try to pick up the interaction between culture and economics and not confine itself to statistical horse races with a number of economic and cultural factors simply thrown in next to one another in the model to be estimated. A recent study by Christian Dustmann and colleagues takes this interaction seriously, with a focus on Europe. They find that “more authoritarian and traditional cultural traits amplify the negative effects of adverse macroeconomic conditions on trust in political institutions. In regions with more liberal and modern cultural traits, on the other hand, trust is less sensitive to macroeconomic conditions.”

There is a deeper, intuitive reason to doubt the “primacy of culture” account that what we’re seeing is at its core a backlash against social liberalisation (although it is of course also that). What has to be explained is not just that people with certain values vote a certain way, but that they have — with surprising speed — coalesced into a self-conscious voting group with a mix of economic and cultural grievances that populist politicians have anointed themselves tribunes for.

What has to be explained, in other words, is how a certain group of voters in several countries switched in short order from voting for the liberal centre to the populists, such as the UK’s “white van man” voting for Brexit after supporting Tony Blair in previous decades, or those in the US switching their allegiance from Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 to Trump in 2016. Above all, these groups have become conscious of themselves as a political group, self-identifying as the “forgotten” men and woman of the “real”, “genuine” population whom elites have betrayed.

The fact that this has happened before, in the 1930s, and that it has happened so fast, in just a decade, makes it implausible to see the phenomenon as, at root, a function of the social changes in the west since the 1960s. What needs to be told is a story of how economic changes have helped awaken a class consciousness of sorts, for a group with certain cultural values. Tomorrow I will offer such a story.

