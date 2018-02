Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

What is is about music that has proved so effective in improving the lives of people suffering from dementia? Darren Dodd discusses the growing use of music therapy to treat the disease with Sally Bowell, of the International Longevity Centre UK and Sarah Metcalfe from Playlist for Life.





Links:

Commission on Dementia and Music

Playlists for Life

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS