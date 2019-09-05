Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson suffered two major defeats on Wednesday as MPs backed legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit and then blocked the prime minister’s attempt to call an election to regain the initiative on Brexit. Plus, workplace chat app Slack posted strong revenue growth and predicted bigger losses during its debut results since going public, Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam withdrew the controversial extradition bill that sparked three months of protests, Apple returned to the bond market for the first time since 2017 and YouTube and its parent company, Google, agreed to pay $170m to US regulators after being accused of violating children’s privacy. Also, the FT’s Madhumita Murgia explains how Google has been accused of secretly feeding personal data to advertisers.

