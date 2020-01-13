FT premium subscribers can click here to receive Trade Secrets by email.

Hola from Brussels. Intriguing news on Friday as Arancha González, veteran of the trade circuit, left her UN job in Geneva to become Spanish foreign minister. González had been one of the favourites to be the next WTO director-general when incumbent Roberto Azevêdo retires next year. Unless she uses the ministry as a springboard for a rather rapid return to the WTO, that leaves the field open. The appointment process is painfully drawn-out, but we’ll keep you updated on the important stuff.

Otherwise, the rather feeble US-China "phase one" deal gets signed this week. Today's main post is on Brexit — there's quite a lot of UK-EU to come in TS, so brace yourselves — while our Tit for Tat is with Sam Lowe, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform. Our chart of the day looks at Sonos's shifting supply chain.

The length and breadth of Brexit



Back in October we mined one of our favourite deposits of metaphor — The Princess Bride, Trade Secrets’ official favourite movie — to describe how the EU won negotiating battles with other governments before talks had even begun. Control of timetable and sequencing were the key, together with inoculating itself against the chance of having to retreat by securing an unbendable mandate from its member states.

This is how Brussels secured a solid victory, whatever Boris Johnson claims, in the first round of withdrawal talks. An early-doors agreement to keep open the Irish land border in effect forced the UK to choose between an Irish Sea border or continued membership of the customs union and single market. After thrashing around like an angry salmon on the end of a line for a couple of years, Britain went for the former.

Something similar is happening now that the final settlement talks are about to start. Brexit will happen at the end of January with a transition period for current trade arrangements due to end in December (extendable, but only if the extension decision is taken by July).

The commission’s position is that there will be no time to get anything done by the end of the year except a bare-bones zero-tariffs goods agreement, plus “level playing field” commitments on competition, state aid and a couple of other issues to prevent unfair competition. (Also fisheries, because the UK has a negotiating advantage there that the EU27 is keen to neutralise early on.) Designing a dispute settlement system for this deal is also super-tricky and will take time — something we will return to in future newsletters.

A deal without regulation or services is going to deal a pretty severe thump to trade and create a lot of border frictions. For many British companies it will feel like a no-deal Brexit.

A common UK view is that this commission insistence on minimalism is cynically tactical and unneighbourly, designed either to bounce the UK into extending the transition period to create panic about a year-end cliff-edge or gain negotiating leverage in the year ahead.

Does London have a point? Perhaps a bit. But expanding the agenda would make sense mainly in setting the long-term direction of travel rather than what can actually get done by December.

The UK eventually choose an Irish Sea border rather than continued membership of the customs union and single market

The commission is obviously right that they can’t get anything like a full trade deal done in a year. Taking services as an example, the UK side says the two start from a position of relatively deep integration, such as recognising each other’s professional qualifications, so the usual multiyear negotiations can be telescoped. But such arrangements depend on free movement of labour, a red line for the UK, and cannot simply be copied across into a trade deal.

Still, that doesn’t mean the two sides can’t make any progress. Hardened veterans of previous services talks say that the EU has done a fair amount of discovery of its member states’ positions (including, ironically, the UK) and what they are prepared to liberalise. Could they have a full services agreement in a year? Absolutely not. Could they get talks going enough to nudge the UK towards a future where it errs on the side of staying close to EU practices rather than breaking away? Quite possibly.

The same is true of goods regulations, especially food hygiene. Even if the UK maintains EU regulations whole and entire, Brussels will not give the UK a blanket recognition deal to exempt British goods from customs checks unless it remains inside the Single Market. But many inspections, particularly to do with food, are based on risk assessments, and official agreements could lighten if not remove the burden. The EU already has deals (for example a veterinary deal with New Zealand) that facilitate smoother trade.

If the EU genuinely wants a close relationship with the UK in the future, beginning talks on a wider range of subjects this year will help. It might also help to get the extension, since the UK government can show its MPs and voters concrete progress is being made. It’s not really about where they get to by December, but where they’re going after that.

Charted waters

The Consumer Electronics Show, held last week in Las Vegas, is a good place to spot some of the biggest trends shaping the tech industry (read here for our take on what those were). Sonos added some drama when it sued Google for alleged patent infringement of its pioneering wireless speaker technology. Elsewhere, the company has not been immune to Trump’s tariffs, sourcing increasingly from Taiwan last year.

Tit-for-tat

Sam Lowe, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform, joins us for three blunt questions.

What do you think people are missing in the Brexit debate?

I think it is possible that Boris Johnson and the EU get a deal done by the end of the year. And if we trust that Johnson is telling the truth when he says that he wants maximum freedom to diverge, to scrap freedom of movement, strike new trade deals and regulate the domestic economy as he sees fit, then the landing zone becomes clear: at best an EU-UK trade agreement that gets rid of tariffs and quotas, but does little to mitigate regulatory and administrative barriers to trade, or facilitate trade in services. Rather than taking a breather, businesses and investors should be gearing up for a hard landing on New Year’s Day, 2021.

What’s the most important trade priority for post-Brexit Britain aside from its EU negotiations?

Brexit has not just damaged the UK’s standing with the EU, but also with much of the rest of the world. There is a need to address this, but I’m not convinced running headfirst into a lopsided trade agreement with the US is the way to do it. Instead, I would focus on continuity and stabilising the UK’s relationship with existing trade partners. In particular, I would prioritise renegotiating the EU’s trade agreement with Japan. This is not necessarily about the trade agreement itself, which only recently came into force, but instead a trust (re) building exercise with one of the biggest investors in the UK (after the US and EU) and a country the UK will need to work closely with if it is to successfully secure its interests in the face of warring regional trade superpowers.

What’s the biggest threat to global trade this year?

I’m not sure it is the biggest, but I think the combination of both a more assertive, ‘geopolitical’, European trade policy, and the environment’s increased presence in the trade debate could be quite disruptive (and not necessarily in a negative sense). While it is unlikely to emerge for a long while yet, in the context of Trump potentially shifting his tariff cannon back towards Europe, if the EU kick-starts a discussion on introducing a carbon border tax it could lead to fireworks.

