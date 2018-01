Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A furore has erupted over a men-only fundraising dinner in London last week after an FT investigation revealed that hostesses at the event were groped, sexually harassed and propositioned. Sarah O'Connor talks to Madison Marriage, the FT reporter who went under cover to witness the events, and Paul Murphy, head of FT Investigations, who planned the exposé. Clip courtesy of Reuters.

