Soaring interest rates are alarming mortgage holders and could derail the UK government’s strategy for re-election. This week Lucy Fisher is joined by regular FT panellists Stephen Bush and George Parker to assess the political fallout from the latest rate rise. Plus the FT’s economics editor Chris Giles considers whether the Bank of England deserves criticism, while consumer editor Claer Barrett assesses the damage to Britons’ finances.

