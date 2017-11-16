The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.

FT Money Show presenter Claer Barrett and guests discuss how much is enough when your saving into a pension, whether stamp duty is suffocating the housing market and what property measures we can expert in next week's Budget. 

