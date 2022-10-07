All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In which Graham Greene novel does the main character have a secretary called Beatrice Severn? Apart from the non-adjoining Alaska and Hawaii, the last two American states to join the Union — in 1912 — were Arizona and what? Who moved from West Ham to Leeds in 2000, and from Leeds to Manchester United in 2002 — both times for a then record British transfer fee? Whose paintings include The Persistence of Memory (1931) and Swans Reflecting Elephants (1937)? Which company was founded from a rented garage in Bellevue, Washington state in 1994? What’s the first letter of the Nato alphabet (alpha, bravo, etc) containing the letter “m”? What name was given to the 11.5 million files leaked in 2016 that showed how companies and individuals were using offshore tax havens? What was the first number one single written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber? Tom Stoppard co-wrote which 1985 Terry Gilliam film? Melissa Fumero plays which character in the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

