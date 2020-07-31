The home in 50 objects

This series explores the objects that have defined our domestic world and are part of the collection of the Museum of the Home in London
The home in 50 objects #3: Taxidermy tableau

The Victorians were fascinated with the natural world — and sought to bring it into their homes

The home in 50 objects #1: the Hoover

The household appliance that would literally sweep the world

The home in 50 objects: #2: the audio cassette holder

The Cass Bar model, reminiscent of a Brutalist-era car park — and the epitome of groovy