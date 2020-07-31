The home in 50 objects This series explores the objects that have defined our domestic world and are part of the collection of the Museum of the Home in London The home in 50 objects #3: Taxidermy tableauThe Victorians were fascinated with the natural world — and sought to bring it into their homes3 hours ago The home in 50 objects #1: the HooverThe household appliance that would literally sweep the world The home in 50 objects: #2: the audio cassette holderThe Cass Bar model, reminiscent of a Brutalist-era car park — and the epitome of groovy