A double-digit drop in German exports to China has rattled Europe’s biggest economy and the UK is set to lose a high-profile solar power investment. Plus, the FT’s Harry Dempsey explains why investors and central banks are piling into the gold market.

Big drop in German exports to China raises fears over EU’s industrial powerhouse

UK set to lose solar investment after developer criticises lack of incentives

Why investors are going gaga for gold

The new gold boom: how long can it last?

Apple expands US chip sourcing with multibillion-dollar Broadcom deal

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

