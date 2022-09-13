US inflation is expected to have eased due to falling energy prices and Ukraine has regained momentum fighting back the Russian invasion. Plus, Ruchir Sharma tells us why he thinks the dollar may not be the world’s dominant currency for much longer.

Pace of US consumer price growth expected to have eased in August

A post-dollar world is coming

Ukraine’s defence minister warns of Russian counter-attack

