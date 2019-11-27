Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Xerox said it would take its proposal for a $33bn takeover of HP directly to the personal computer maker’s shareholders, Nasdaq’s listings business is on course to eclipse that of bitter rival the New York Stock Exchange this year and Manchester City’s owner has agreed to sell a $500m stake to private equity firm Silver Lake in a deal that breaks a record in sports valuations. Plus, the FT’s Leslie Hook explains why China’s commitment to renewable energy has lagged in recent years, and why it’s causing alarm ahead of the annual UN climate talks.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.