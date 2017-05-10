Hong Kong

Hang Seng index breaks above 25,000 points

by: Hudson Lockett

The Hang Seng index broke above the 25,000-point mark on Wednesday for the first time in nearly two years, continuing a rally that has made the Hong Kong benchmark one of the best performing indices in Asia so far this year.

The Hang Seng was up 0.8 per cent at 25,138 early in the afternoon session, buoyed by a rally in industrial and information technology stocks (both up 1.4 per cent) and financials (up 1.1 per cent).

That marked the first time the index broke above 25,000 since July 24 2015 as China’s stock market rout began to take hold.

The Hang Seng is up 14 per cent so far in 2017, with the strongest performances coming from the property stocks, which are up 17.9 per cent for the period.

