Greece’s supreme court has rejected an appeal by the country’s former statistics chief to quash his conviction in 2017 on charges of violation of duty.

According to people with knowledge of the decision, which has not yet been officially made public, the supreme court upheld the ruling against Andreas Georgiou, the former president of the statistical agency Elstat, even after the court’s own prosecutor asked for the conviction to be annulled.

The supreme court decision will bring to an end a long-running case against Mr Georgiou filed by two political appointees to the Elstat board of directors, as the two-year suspended sentence he received cannot be reversed. The case is one of several brought against the former statistics chief since 2013 which have raised questions about commitment to the rule of law in Greece, and is the first to have reached a conclusion.

The leftwing Syriza government has faced criticism for not addressing the issue of political interference in the judicial system in the case of Mr Georgiou. A Syriza official said on Sunday the independence of the judiciary was not in doubt.

The two Elstat board members, Zoe Georganta, a statistics professor, and Nikolaos Logothetis, a management consultant, who jointly brought the case said that Mr Georgiou should have presented the 2009 budget deficit figures for discussion, possible changes and approval by the board.

Their claim disregards Greek and EU legislation specifying that the statistics chief of a eurozone country has “the sole responsibility for deciding on . . . the content and timing of statistical releases”.

“Convicting me irreversibly for not allowing voting on European statistics makes this a bleak day for European statistics and for official statistics around the world,” Mr Georgiou said from the US on Sunday. “It is a blunt affirmation that professional independence in the production of European statistics can indeed be crushed within the EU by national-level political interests and unfair judicial processes serving such interests.”

He added: “It is also a sad and troubling day for Greece and the EU that such things, including overt violations of human rights, are allowed to happen within their borders.”

Mr Georgiou, who said he expects to take the case to the European court of human rights, faces charges in another four cases in Greece that have still to be decided.

All the charges against him are related to accusations that he deliberately inflated the budget deficit figure for 2009 — the benchmark year for EU and International Monetary Fund experts working on Greece’s three bailout programmes — to damage Greece.

Mr Georgiou’s revised budget figure for 2009 was accepted as accurate by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical arm. Euclid Tsakalotos, the Greek finance minister, has said the same figure is used by Greece and its creditors as a baseline for making projections on the budget deficit.

The former Elstat president, who set up the agency as an independent body according to the terms of Greece’s first bailout in 2010, left Athens at the end of his five-year stint and returned to Washington, where he had previously worked for the IMF.