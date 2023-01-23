This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Hotel Chocolat to open 50 new stores as it enjoys best Christmas shop sales

“When people step into a Hotel Chocolat, there is a sense of discovery, excitement. That sensorial element is not to be understated.” Visit the Hotel Chocolat website. How many different product lines are listed for sale?

What do you think is the business’s unique selling point?

Identify Hotel Chocolat’s main competitors. How does it differentiate itself from rivals?

Explain the likely link between the business’s share price increasing and higher retail sales revenues

Hotel Chocolat recorded revenues of £130mn in the 26 weeks to December 25th. Use data quoted in the article to calculate the value of sales that were generated in-store

Explain the likely benefits of developing new products such as the Velvetiser to Hotel Chocolat

Evaluate the likely effects on Hotel Chocolat’s stakeholders if the business were to make the strategic decision to re-enter the US market

Assess whether ‘opening 50 more shops in the UK’ is the most effective strategy for Hotel Chocolat when planning for future growth

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy