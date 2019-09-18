Nearly 40 years ago, Cobham’s pioneering air refuelling technology gave Royal Air Force planes the range they needed to carry out missions in the Falklands war of 1982. More recently the UK aerospace and defence group’s aircraft have provided combat training for Britain’s military pilots. Its antennas are used in a range of radar and electronic warfare capabilities.

It is these kinds of issues that will have informed the UK government's decision to refer the $4bn takeover of Cobham by US private equity group Advent International on the grounds of national security on Wednesday.

The company has been an important part of its home country’s defence industrial base since it was founded in 1934 by aviator Sir Alan Cobham.

Cobham’s management has always played down the significance of any national security concerns, pointing out that less than 5 per cent of its business is with the Ministry of Defence. It has also emphasised that its refuelling technology is used on jets built by a range of international customers, including Airbus and Boeing.

But others argue there is more at stake than the figures suggest. In addition to its refuelling technology, Cobham is also a key supplier of components for the F-35 fighter and to the UK’s and America’s electronic warfare and radar capability.

Questions are likely to be asked as to what happens to any intellectual property that is based in the UK if the deal goes ahead. Cobham, for example, manufactures high-specification antennas in the UK for use in electronic warfare.

For a post-Brexit Britain, having a strong international market share in a key defence capability such as air-to-air refuelling is an important strategic asset, according to one industry executive.

Sash Tusa, analyst at Agency Partners, pointed out that a notable proportion of Cobham’s sales outside of the UK are exports and as such have a wider significance to the domestic industrial base.

Nevertheless, the referral took some observers by surprise. Despite the best efforts of Cobham’s founding family to persuade its shareholders to block the deal, there was no groundswell of opposition of the type that took place when Melrose Industries launched its hostile bid for engineer GKN. Advent, the private equity group, has already been in talks with the government about providing legally-binding commitments on issues such as investment.

Despite the referral, analysts said they expected the deal to be cleared — but with significant undertakings on intellectual property and research and development activities.