Specification:

  • IB DP Geography — Global change: Unit 3: Global resource consumption and security 

Hydrogen power forecast to bring new dimension to energy geopolitics

  • Who or what is Irena?

  • How much of the world’s energy needs could be met by hydrogen, by 2050, according to Irena?

  • What are the differences between green hydrogen and blue hydrogen?

  • Suggest reasons why hydrogen production has the possibility of causing a “new cartography of energy geopolitics” to emerge

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com

