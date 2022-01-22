This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP Geography — Global change: Unit 3: Global resource consumption and security

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Hydrogen power forecast to bring new dimension to energy geopolitics

Who or what is Irena?

How much of the world’s energy needs could be met by hydrogen, by 2050, according to Irena?

What are the differences between green hydrogen and blue hydrogen?

Suggest reasons why hydrogen production has the possibility of causing a “new cartography of energy geopolitics” to emerge

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com