US stocks and China’s currency rallied sharply on Tuesday after Washington announced a delay to some additional tariffs on Chinese imports, hundreds of flights out of Hong Kong are cancelled for the second day in a row after protesters clash with police, CBS and Viacom agree on an all-stock merger and Facebook has halted the “human review” of recorded voice messages. Plus, the FT’s Tim Bradshaw explains plans that SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son has in store for the group’s second Vision Fund.

