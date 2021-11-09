The FT guide to a longer (and healthier) life Ready to turn back time? Here are the secrets to ageing well © Getty Images Inside the ‘life extension’ marketFrom adding a few extra years on, to the quest for immortality, the business of ageing is getting older by the day Can we defeat death?As tech titans invest in the quest to extend our lives, Anjana Ahuja asks if longer lifespans are at last possible — and at what costThe Cause: meet the rock ’n’ rollatorsSearching for walking sticks, booster cushions, or reading lights for ailing eyes . . . Granny Gets a Grip offers stylish mobility aids for the Biba generationNeed an anti-ageing reboot?A new tailored bioidentical regime in Spain has plans to perk you up againIs this the secret weapon in the anti-ageing war?The science of senescence has been identified as key in treating age-related illnesses, from heart disease to cancer. No wonder beauty is getting in on the actSilicon Valley’s billionaires want to hack the ageing processWhat do you buy if you already have everything? Eternal youth, apparentlyLaura Deming: ‘I wanted to work on the world’s most important problem’The science prodigy turned venture capitalist on why we need to treat ageing as a disease