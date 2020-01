Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump backs away from military action against Iran, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen visits London in her first meeting with UK prime minister Boris Johnson, and Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman promote their new mobile video start-up, Quibi. Plus, the FT’s Chloe Cornish reports on Carlos Ghosn’s first press conference since his escape from Japan.

